Didn't expect: Yediyurappa on son's appointment

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he did not expect that his son B Y Vijayendra would be appointed the party's Karnataka unit president, and he had never asked for it with the party leadership in New Delhi.





The former chief minister expressed confidence that Vijayendra will take every one in the party together to strengthen the organisation, and ensure that the BJP wins more than 25 out of total 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, during the upcoming polls.





"None of us had expected, whether you believe it or not, not even a single day I had asked anyone in Delhi to make Vijayendra the state president. You can ask anyone," Yediyurappa said in response to a question, whether he expected Vijayendra's appointment as state president.





Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the final decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda. "I had no role in between."





The BJP on Friday appointed Vijayendra, the younger son of Yediyurappa, as its state unit president. He was until now the state vice-president of the party.





The 47-year-old, who is the first time MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district is replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, who had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year in view of the impending assembly elections.





Noting that party workers across the state are celebrating Vijayendra's appointment as the state president with enthusiasm, Yediyurappa said, at an appropriate time Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda have taken a right decision.





"We will travel across the state in the days to come, the upcoming Lok Sabha election is our target. With an aim to win over 25 seats, we have already begun the work. I will travel across the state on a much larger scale, he (Vijayendra) too will travel separately. Together we will all work to win more Lok Sabha seats, at the time when a leader like Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, we should not get less than 25 seats from Karnataka," he said.





Responding to a question about Congress calling Vijayendra's appointment -- a proof for 'dynasty politics' in BJP, Yediyurappa said, "Let them make such allegations, no issue. After travelling across the state and looking at the response of the people, let them react." -- PTI

