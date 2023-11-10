RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three Maoists arrested in Jharkhand, IED-making materials seized
November 10, 2023  21:13
Three members of the banned CPI-Maoist outfit have been arrested and materials used for making Improvised Explosive Devices seized from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, the police said. 

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in Rengra village in Goilkera police station area and made the seizures and arrests. 

The three Maoists were involved in several incidents, including triggering IEDs, blowing up a tractor carrying ration to a CRPF camp and killing people, superintendent of police Ashutosh Shekhar told reporters in Chaibasa. 

The arrested Maoists were identified as Deboy Purty alias Legasi Purty (28), Juriya Bahanda alias Mata Bahanda (28) and Lebia Boipai (21), all residents of West Singhbhum district, the SP said, adding a huge quantity of IED-making materials were seized. -- PTI
