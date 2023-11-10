T'gana polls: KCR declares movable assets worth over Rs 17 crore

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has declared movable assets worth over Rs 17.83 crore and immovable assets whose total of current value is about Rs 8.50 crore.





According to the election affidavit submitted on Thursday while filing his nomination for the November 30 Legislative Assembly polls, he does not own a car.





The gross total value of movable assets in the name of his wife Shobha was over Rs seven crore and his HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) was over Rs nine crore.





The total current market value of immovable assets in Rao's name was about Rs 8.50 crore, it is about Rs 15 crore in the name of HUF.





The grand total of liabilities of Rao was over Rs 17 crore while that of the HUF was over Rs 7.23 crore.





Rao's total income as per IT returns was over Rs 1.60 crore as on March 31, 2023, while it was Rs 1.74 crore as of March 31, 2019.





The income of Rao's wife was over Rs 8.68 lakh as on March 31, 2023 and a receipt/transfer of Rs 7.88 crore from K Chandrasekhar Rao-HUF.





The total income was over Rs 34 lakh in the name of HUF as on March 31, 2023 and net agriculture income was over Rs 1.44 crore.





The agriculture lands are in the name of HUF.





The affidavit showed Rao as an agriculturist and his educational qualification is BA.





The HUF owns several vehicles, including tractors.