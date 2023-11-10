Smoke blankets parts of Punjab, AQI 'very poor'

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Bathinda on November 9 was 372, which is very poor.





Likewise, the air quality in the city was recorded at an AQI of 215, on November 6, which is again in the very poor category. The AQI in the city remained in the poor zone on November 2. The AQI is calculated by the Central Pollution Control Board and considers eight pollutants.





The AQI can be calculated if monitoring data are available for at least three pollutants, one of which should be PM 2.5 or PM 10. The city remains enveloped in stubble smoke, raising concerns among the people of the residential areas for health-related issues.





Speaking to ANI about the air quality, Shagun Prasad, a resident said, "Even today, a blanket of smoke from stubble is visible in the skies of Bathinda. The air is continuously becoming poisonous and people are facing a lot of difficulties."





The stubble smoke in Bathinda has increased the pollution level so much, that even going out for morning walks in the area has become difficult. -- ANI