Sensex, Nifty rebound on fag-end buying





After remaining in the negative territory for most part of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 72.48 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 64,904.68. During the day, it fell 251.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 64,580.95. The Nifty went up by 30.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 19,425.35.





Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday to close with marginal gains due to fag-end buying in auto, IT and tech shares amid weak global trends.