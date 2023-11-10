RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty rebound on fag-end buying
November 10, 2023  16:51
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday to close with marginal gains due to fag-end buying in auto, IT and tech shares amid weak global trends.

After remaining in the negative territory for most part of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 72.48 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 64,904.68. During the day, it fell 251.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 64,580.95. The Nifty went up by 30.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 19,425.35. 

 Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances