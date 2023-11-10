RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Puppet Punjab CM plays driver to Delhi boss: SAD
November 10, 2023  13:09
 Citing CCTV footage purportedly showing a man grabbing a woman's neck in a bid to snatch her chain, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a blistering attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, alleging a complete breakdown in law and order under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"The law and order situation has completely collapsed in Punjab under the @BhagwantMann-led @AamAadmiParty govt. Murders, drug trafficking, land grabbing, illegal mining and such incidents of snatching have become an everyday affair," the former deputy chief minister posted from his official handle on X.

Labelling CM Mann a 'puppet' of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, the SAD chief posted, "The situation demands immediate attention, but the "Puppet" CM is busy playing driver to his Delhi Boss Arvind Kejriwal and assisting the latter in election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and other poll-bound States."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also took a swipe at the Punjab CM over an alleged decline in the state's law and order situation. -- PTI
