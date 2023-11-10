RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NIA files third chargesheet in Bishnoi-Khalsa terror network case
November 10, 2023  18:21
The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed the third chargesheet in gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Babbar Khalsa International terror gangster network case. 

The second supplementary chargesheet has crucial details of the involvement of the accused persons in the terror-related activities. 

The move takes the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21. 

The four individuals named in the chargesheet are Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu, and Vikas Singh. 

On March 24 this year, the NIA filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9 against three additional individuals. 

All the accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18(B) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. 

Darman is one of the key links between Canada-based absconder Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi terror and crime syndicate, said the NIA, which has taken significant steps in dismantling the gangster-terror network associated with Babbar Khalsa International and Lawrence Bishnoi organised criminal gang. -- ANI
