Markets fall in early trade
November 10, 2023  10:14
Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Friday due to weak trends in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 251.25 points to 64,580.95, extending its previous day's decline. The Nifty declined 65.85 points to 19,329.45. 

 Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors and Nestle were the major laggards. Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers. -- PTI
