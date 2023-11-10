RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man arrested for making hoax bomb call to police station in Kerala
November 10, 2023  19:19
image
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to a police station in Ernakulam district, the police said. 

The control room received a threat call this morning claiming that there was a bomb planted at the Kothamangalam police station, around 53 kms from in Kochi. 

Immediately, the bomb squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot and inspected the police station but found nothing, they said, adding that the call was subsequently declared a hoax. 

Haneefa was arrested after tracing the phone call. 

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances