RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Land-for-jobs scam: ED detains 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family
November 10, 2023  22:44
RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday detained Amit Katyal, an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with a money-laundering investigation into the land-for-jobs scam case, official sources said. 

They claimed that Katyal has been evading the agency's summons for his questioning for about two months. 

ED sleuths detained him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act from Delhi. 

The premises of Katyal were raided by the federal agency in March, when it had also covered the premises of Lalu Prasad, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his sisters and others. 

Katyal, according to the ED, is a "close associate" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo as well as a former director of AK Infosystems Private Limited. 

A K Infosystems Private Limited is allegedly a "beneficiary company" in the case and its registered address is a residential building in south Delhi's New Friends Colony, which was being used by Yadav. 

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances