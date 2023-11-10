Land-for-jobs scam: ED detains 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family





They claimed that Katyal has been evading the agency's summons for his questioning for about two months.





ED sleuths detained him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act from Delhi.





The premises of Katyal were raided by the federal agency in March, when it had also covered the premises of Lalu Prasad, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his sisters and others.





Katyal, according to the ED, is a "close associate" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo as well as a former director of AK Infosystems Private Limited.





A K Infosystems Private Limited is allegedly a "beneficiary company" in the case and its registered address is a residential building in south Delhi's New Friends Colony, which was being used by Yadav.





The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. -- PTI

