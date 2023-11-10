RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal seeks report from vigilance minister on complaint against chief secy
November 10, 2023  18:43
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a report from the vigilance minister on a complaint alleging chief secretary Naresh Kumar's son was employed by a relative of a landowner who received an enhanced compensation for land acquired for a road project, official sources said on Friday. 

There was no immediate reaction on the matter from Kumar. 

The chief minister marked the complaint, received by the Delhi government in October, to Vigilance Minister Atishi and sought a detailed report on it with facts, they said. 

A 19-acre land at Bamnoli village in southwest Delhi was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of Dwarka Expressway in 2018 and an initial award of Rs 41.52 crore was decided by the district authorities. 

The landowners had challenged the compensation and finally it was raised to Rs 353.79 crore by South West Delhi district magistrate Hemant Kumar in May this year. Kumar was later suspended by the ministry of home affairs in the matter. 

Also, the Delhi high court recently set aside the award of Rs 353.79 crore. -- PTI
