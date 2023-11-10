Indian seafarers onboard ADVANTAGE SWEET vessel safely brought back from Iran





This was a result of continuous efforts of the ministry of external affairs, embassy of India in Iran, and the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, and the support of the Iranian government, the statement added.





After the return of the crew members, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his ministry is dedicated towards safeguarding the welfare and rights of Indian national seafarers, especially when their lives and liberty are at stake, in the upcoming future also, whenever required.





This rescue operation has exemplified the dedication and commitment of government agencies as well, he added. -- PTI

All 23 Indian seafarers onboard vessel ADVANTAGE SWEET (Marshall Island Flag), which was seized in the Gulf of Oman, have been safely repatriated to India from Iran, an official statement said on Friday.