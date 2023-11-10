RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India, US to make armoured vehicle: Lloyd Austin
November 10, 2023  17:16
image
India and the US will co-produce an infantry combat vehicle as part of defence industrial cooperation, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday. 

 He said this while speaking to a small group of journalists after the '2+2' defence and foreign ministerial dialogue in Delhi. 

 Besides Austin, the US delegation comprised Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

The Indian side was headed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

 "We are working together to co-produce an armoured vehicle and that is extremely important," Austin said. 

 To a question, he said the talks covered a wide range of issues including the rising security challenges from China. At the same time, he said the US-India relationship is not just based on challenges that China represents but it is based on shared values between the two countries. Asked about the project under which India will procure 31 MQ-9B drones from the US, Austin said it will be announced at the right time. 

"Officials in the government are doing everything possible to make sure that India gets that capability as quickly as possible," he said. 

"We are stepping up US-India defence activities in multiple domains -- from space to under sea," Austin said. "We exchanged views on major developments in Indo-Pacific region, Middle East and Ukraine," he said. The defence secretary said the US-India cooperation is stronger than ever. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances