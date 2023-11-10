RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
He wears suits worth lakhs, I wear T-shirt: Rahul
November 10, 2023  15:25
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and said "PM wears suits worth lakhs of rupees but I wear this white t-shirt only."

Addressing a rally at Satna, Rahul said "I heard PM Modi's speech, he used to say everywhere that I belong from the OBC community in every speech, he became prime minister by saying this repeatedly. On one day, he wears at least 1-2 suits worth lakhs of rupees. Have you seen Modi ji repeating his clothes ? I wear this one single white shirt. Do you know why caste disappeared from his speeches as I started speaking about caste-based census. Since I started speaking about it, Modi started saying that there is no caste in India."

He also announced that the first step of the Congress government formed in MP will be to conduct the caste-based census.

"As soon as Congress government is formed in MP, our first step will be to conduct caste-based census statewide and as soon as our party comes to power we will do the survey of caste-based census nationwide. 

"Till the caste-based census is not done, the backward class won't be able to contribute. A few days back during the campaign in Chhattisgarh, I met few farmers. I asked about the rate of their land. I was astonished to know when the farmer said that I don't know the rate of my land," Rahul Gandhi said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances