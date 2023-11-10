He wears suits worth lakhs, I wear T-shirt: Rahul





Addressing a rally at Satna, Rahul said "I heard PM Modi's speech, he used to say everywhere that I belong from the OBC community in every speech, he became prime minister by saying this repeatedly. On one day, he wears at least 1-2 suits worth lakhs of rupees. Have you seen Modi ji repeating his clothes ? I wear this one single white shirt. Do you know why caste disappeared from his speeches as I started speaking about caste-based census. Since I started speaking about it, Modi started saying that there is no caste in India."





He also announced that the first step of the Congress government formed in MP will be to conduct the caste-based census.





"As soon as Congress government is formed in MP, our first step will be to conduct caste-based census statewide and as soon as our party comes to power we will do the survey of caste-based census nationwide.





"Till the caste-based census is not done, the backward class won't be able to contribute. A few days back during the campaign in Chhattisgarh, I met few farmers. I asked about the rate of their land. I was astonished to know when the farmer said that I don't know the rate of my land," Rahul Gandhi said.

