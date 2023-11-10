RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC jolt to Sheezan Khan in Tunisha suicide case
November 10, 2023  20:18
Tunisha Sharma with Sheezan Khan/Courtesy Tunisha Sharma/Instagram
The Bombay high court on Friday refused to quash the first information report registered against television actor Sheezan Khan for abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma in December 2022, noting that the investigation prima facie reveals his complicity. 

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh, in its order, noted that the allegations against Khan prima facie revealed that his conduct in ending the relationship with Sharma, having a relationship with another woman and constant quarrels had deeply affected the actor. 

On December 24, 2022, Sharma (21) and Khan were shooting for a television show in a studio near Vasai on the outskirts of Mumbai. 

Sharma and Khan had been in a relationship for two months before but had broken up at his insistence. 

On the day of the incident, Sharma and Khan allegedly fought in his makeup room, after which she hanged herself. 

"Prima facie, it appears that the self-esteem of the victim (Sharma) was tarnished by the humiliation at the hands of the applicant (Khan)," the court said. 

The bench refused to accept Khan's plea that being in a relationship and breaking up was a common facet of modern society. 

"To submit that the breakup of a relationship cannot be viewed seriously and is to be considered a normal facet of life which is best termed as insensitive and adding insult to injury, particularly, when in the instant case, a young girl of 21 years has lost her life," the court said. -- PTI
