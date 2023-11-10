RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gaza war: Deaths: 10,812 including 4,412 children
November 10, 2023  11:15
Death and destruction in Gaza. Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says at least 10,812 people, including 4,412 children, have now been killed in the enclave since Israel began its air strikes. The strikes began in retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, which killed 1,400 people and 240 others were taken hostage.

The US says that Israel will begin to implement four-hour military pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day to allow civilians to flee, however Israel has denied it.

Israel on Thursday refuted US claims of four-hour daily 'humanitarian pauses' that will allow people to flee hostilities and for deliveries of humanitarian aid in Northern Gaza. 
