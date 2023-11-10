Four of family die of electrocution in Rajasthan's Salumber

Four of family die of electrocution in Rajasthan's SalumberNovember 10, 2023 01:27
Four members of a family allegedly died by electrocution in the Kun area of Rajasthan's Salumber district on Thursday, the police said.
The incident occurred when 68-year-old Unkar Meena, a resident of the Dhikiya village, was electrocuted when the iron gate of his home came into contact with a live wire.
His wife Bhanwari (65) rushed to Meena's aid and was also electrocuted. Their 25-year-old son Devi Lal and 22-year-old daughter Mangi were electrocuted when they tried to save the couple, the police said.
The bodies have been sent to the mortuary of the local hospital for post-mortem, they added. -- PTI