Four of family die of electrocution in Rajasthan's Salumber





The incident occurred when 68-year-old Unkar Meena, a resident of the Dhikiya village, was electrocuted when the iron gate of his home came into contact with a live wire.





His wife Bhanwari (65) rushed to Meena's aid and was also electrocuted. Their 25-year-old son Devi Lal and 22-year-old daughter Mangi were electrocuted when they tried to save the couple, the police said.





The bodies have been sent to the mortuary of the local hospital for post-mortem, they added. -- PTI

Four members of a family allegedly died by electrocution in the Kun area of Rajasthan's Salumber district on Thursday, the police said.