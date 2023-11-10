Excise case: Court extends judicial custody of AAP's Sanjay Singh till Nov 24





Special judge MK Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as a Member of Parliament.





The judge also directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar, Punjab, in a case there.





The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4.





The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. -- PTI

