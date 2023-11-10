EC removes 3 election observers for misconduct in MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

EC removes 3 election observers for misconduct in MP, Chhattisgarh, MizoramNovember 10, 2023 23:43
The Election Commission on Friday removed three poll observers from duty for "misconduct" and violation of the code of ethics, sources said.
The action was taken against two general observers deployed in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and an expenditure observer in Mizoram, they said.
In place of IAS officer Laltinkhuma Franklin in Chhattisgarh's Dantewara assembly constituency, Anurag Patel, another IAS officer, has been deployed as general observer.
IAS officer R Girish will replace IAS officer Udaya Narayan Das as general observer in Madhya Pradesh Seoni Malwa and Hoshangabad assembly constituencies.
IRS officer Gaurav Awasthi, an expenditure observer deployed in Lunglei district in Mizoram, has been removed.
Sources said they were removed for "misconduct" and violation of the observers' code of ethics.
They said a "recordable caution" in their service books has also been ordered by the commission.
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held November 7. -- PTI
