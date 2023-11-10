Delhi govt puts off Odd-Even scheme





An improvement is seen in the pollution level. The AQI which was 450+ has now reached around 300. The decision to implement odd-even from November 13 to 20 has been postponed. The situation would be analysed again after Diwali" said the Delhi Environment Minister.





The announcement comes after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, directed the Delhi government to make a definitive decision on the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme. The court, however, refrained from taking a decision itself, leaving the matter in the hands of the state government.





The odd-even scheme allows the cars to operate in the national capital on alternate days based on their odd or even registration numbers.





The overall air quality in Delhi at 7 am today was 407, according to data by the government's air-quality monitoring agency SAFAR. -- PTI

