Court allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife
November 10, 2023  16:42
image
The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife on Saturday.

He sought permission to meet his ailing wife for five days.Special judge M K Nagpal allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife at his home between 10 am and 4 am under police custody.

The court also extended the judicial custody of MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case till November 24, 2023.

A special judge also permitted the production of Sanjay Singh before the CJM Court at Amritsar, Punjab in a Defamation case on November 18, 2023.

The court directed the jail authorities to take him to Punjab on Rajdhani train in view of his health issue and changed weather and come back the same day. Jail authorities have been also directed to make appropriate security arrangements. -- ANI
