Cooperate with Canada in Nijjar killing probe: Blinken to India





The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





"We think it is very important that India works with Canada on its investigation, and that they find a way to resolve this difference in a cooperative way," Blinken said.





"But that really does go with Canada moving its investigation forward and India working with Canada on it. And that's something that I've discussed with our Indian counterparts, including today," he said at a media briefing in New Delhi.





Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were in Delhi for the fifth edition of the '2+2' dialogue.





"These (India and Canada) are two of our closest friends and partners, and of course we want to see them resolving any differences or disputes that they have as a friend of both," the US Secretary of State said. -- PTI

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called on India to cooperate with an investigation by Canada into the killing of a Sikh separatist in June that has triggered a major diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa.