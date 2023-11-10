RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong to hold pro-Palestine rally in Kerala on Nov 23
November 10, 2023  00:58
File image
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran announced on Thursday that the Congress will organise a massive rally in Kerala's Kozhikode on November 23 to declare solidarity with the Palestinian people. 

Sudhakaran said that All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal will inaugurate the solidarity rally. 

"All the people who believe in secular-democratic values will be brought together on the 23rd of this month at 4:30 pm at Kozhikode Beach. It will mobilise a large crowd and turn it into a historic event of Palestinian solidarity," Sudhakaran said. 

He further asserted that the Congress party cannot support any action that would undermine the rights of Palestinians to live in their homeland. 

"Innocent Palestinians are being persecuted by Israel, occupying power in their land. The Congress cannot support any action that would undermine the right of the Palestinian people to live in their homeland. When the Congress governments, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh ruled the country, there was a tradition of supporting the Palestinian people's struggle to live with dignity, peace and respect. This is the same position that the Congress always upholds," he added. 

The stance, policy and approach of the Modi government that sides one is a disgrace to the secular democratic values that the great nation of India has been embracing until now, Sudhakaran said. -- ANI
