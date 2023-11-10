RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bombay HC cuts firecracker bursting timeto 2 hours, from 8 pm to 10 pm
November 10, 2023  19:11
File image
The Bombay high court on Friday modified its earlier order and said firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm during Diwali in view of the air pollution situation. 

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice GS Kulkarni had on November 6 permitted the bursting of firecrackers for three hours, between 7 pm and 10 pm, within the limits of all municipal authorities in Maharashtra. 

During a hearing on Friday, the bench noted that Mumbai was witnessing a decline in the bursting of firecrackers. 

"Let's not become Delhi. Let's remain Mumbaikars," chief justice Upadhyaya said. 

The bench said there are some critical areas of the city where the air quality index remains poor. 

"We are in an emergent and drastic situation. A lot of efforts have been taken, but maybe something more needs to be done," the court said. 

The bench said it was modifying its order of November 6. 

"The time to burst crackers shall be limited from 8 pm to 10 pm," it said. 

Considering the prevalent situation, it does not deem it appropriate to modify another direction in its November 6 order which had banned the entry of vehicles transporting debris in the city but permitted vehicles carrying construction materials to ply if they were fully covered, the bench said. 

"All other directions of the November 6 order shall continue to operate till November 19," it said. -- PTI
