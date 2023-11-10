RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee resigns
November 10, 2023  22:12
West Bengal Advocate-General Soumendra Nath Mookherjee on Friday mailed his resignation to Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, a Raj Bhavan official said. 

Mookherjee is currently abroad, the official added. 

"We received a mail from Mookherjee in which he tendered his resignation," the official said. 

Mookherjee was appointed as the AG after Kishore Datta resigned from the post in September 2021. 

He is the son of Satyabrata Mookherjee, who was a BJP minister in prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. -- PTI
