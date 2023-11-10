RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Article on Adani: SC grants protection to 2 scribes
November 10, 2023  13:32
image
The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to two journalists who have challenged the summons issued to them by the Gujarat Police in connection with an article allegedly written by them on Adani Group. 

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra directed the journalists to cooperate in the investigation and issued notice to the Gujarat government on the pleas filed by the duo. 

"Till next date of hearing, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners, however, they should cooperate with the enquiry," the bench said. 

 The top court was hearing a plea filed by Benjamin Nicholas Brooke Parkin and Chloe Nina Cornish challenging the summons issued to them. The counsel appearing for them argued that the petitioners are not the ones who wrote the report in question. 

 Earlier this week, the apex court had granted interim protection to journalists Ravi Nair and Anand Mangnale in connection with an article written by them on the Adani-Hindenburg row. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances