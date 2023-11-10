RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Appointment of AMU VC: Petition challenges selection process in HC
November 10, 2023  00:02
image
A petition has been filed in the Allahabad high court challenging the process of selection for the vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University after the acting VC's wife figured in a list of shortlist.Justice Vikas Budhwar fixed the hearing on the plea filed by Syed Afzal Murtaza Rizvi, a professor in the computer science department in Jamia Millia Islamia, on November 16.

At a meeting of AMU's governing body held on Monday, the final three candidates were shortlisted for the VC's post, including the wife of acting vice chancellor.Acting VC Mohammad Gulrez's wife Naima Khatoon, who is the principal of AMU's Women's College, received 50 votes of the members of the AMU court, the governing body.

The other two shortlisted candidates, M Uruj Rabbani (former dean of Faculty of Medicine, AMU) and Faizan Mustafa (noted jurist and former VC of National Law University, Nalsar), got 61 and 53 votes, respectively.

At a meeting of the university's executive council chaired by Gulrez last week, the names of five candidates were finalised for sending to the AMU Court. 

On Monday, the governing body pruned the list to three with the names of Furqan Qamar (former VC of University of Rajasthan and first VC of Central University of Himachal Pradesh) and Qayyum Hussain (VC of Cluster University, Srinagar) being dropped. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances