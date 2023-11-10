RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalised in Mexico
November 10, 2023  01:31
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised on Wednesday in Mexico City on Wednesday, CNN reported citing sources. 

The source said Wozniak, 73, was taken to the hospital at 3 pm (local time) after he fainting minutes before his participation at the World Business Forum. 

Wozniak is the tech genius behind the early Apple computers who worked alongside Steve Jobs to launch and grow the company, according to CNN. 

Wozniak, who is popularly known as "Woz" in Silicon Valley circles, famously designed the Apple I and Apple II computers, which revolutionized personal computing and established Apple as a market leader. 

Wozniak was the technical engineer behind these systems, while Jobs served as the visionary and marketing expert. 

The two co-founded Apple, now the world's most valuable company, in Jobs' California garage in 1976. 

Further details are awaited in the case, CNN reported. -- ANI
