Ajit, Praful Patel meet Shah amid Maratha quota row
November 10, 2023  21:31
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP MP Praful Patel meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi/ANI
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. 

The meeting took place amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra over the demand for reservation by the Maratha community and the hearing before the Election Commission on the claim over the NCP. 

"Had a meaningful meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in Delhi, extending warm Diwali wishes. Grateful for the opportunity to pay a courtesy call and share festive joy," NCP working president Patel said on 'X'. 

Pawar was accompanied by Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare for the meeting. 

In June, Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra with support of more than 40 of the NCP's total 53 MLAs and leaving his uncle and founder of the regional outfit Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar has since staked his claim to the party's name and election symbol, a case which is being heard by the Election Commission. 

Ajit Pawar's meeting with the Union home minister came on a day when the Pawar family had a get together over a lunch in Pune. -- PTI
