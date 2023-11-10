RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


95-year-old woman dies as fire breaks out in 12-storey Mumbai building
November 10, 2023  23:20
image
A 95-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a 12-storey building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Friday evening, officials said. 

The fire erupted in a second-floor flat in the Vile Grand Residency building on Nariman Road in Vile Parle (East) around 7.30 pm. 

At least ten fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in less than 45 minutes, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 

Harshada Janardan Pathak (95), who suffered injuries, was taken to Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, he added. 

The cause of the fire was not known yet, the official said. -- PTI
