50,000 Palestinians moved to S Gaza: UN





Palestinians have been able to evacuate northern Gaza due to a formalized humanitarian pause in the fighting that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) implemented in several neighbourhoods in northern Gaza for the first time after pressure from the Biden administration.





It was the sixth consecutive day in which the IDF permitted people to flee northern Gaza and move south through the Salah a Din humanitarian corridor, with 50,000 evacuating in the course of seven hours, The Times of Israel reported.





In its daily update, OCHA said, "Hundreds of thousands of people remaining in the north [of Gaza] are struggling to secure the minimum amounts of water and food to survive."





The UN office said 65 trucks of humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza on Thursday after two days in a row in which the number was closer to the initial US goal of 100. The OCHA has termed Thursday's figure "wholly inadequate."

