RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
50,000 Palestinians moved to S Gaza: UN
November 10, 2023  09:59
image
As many as 50,000 Palestinians have moved from northern to southern Gaza through the humanitarian corridors set up the Israel, the UN Office for the Coordinator of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced, The Times of Israel reported. 

Palestinians have been able to evacuate northern Gaza due to a formalized humanitarian pause in the fighting that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) implemented in several neighbourhoods in northern Gaza for the first time after pressure from the Biden administration. 

 It was the sixth consecutive day in which the IDF permitted people to flee northern Gaza and move south through the Salah a Din humanitarian corridor, with 50,000 evacuating in the course of seven hours, The Times of Israel reported. 

 In its daily update, OCHA said, "Hundreds of thousands of people remaining in the north [of Gaza] are struggling to secure the minimum amounts of water and food to survive." 

 The UN office said 65 trucks of humanitarian aid arrived in Gaza on Thursday after two days in a row in which the number was closer to the initial US goal of 100. The OCHA has termed Thursday's figure "wholly inadequate."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures
Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket
SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance
Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?

Investors looking for a fixed-income product that is free of credit risk may invest in these bonds.

'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'
'Black swan events are becoming increasingly frequent'

If the war in the Israel-Gaza region escalates into a larger West Asian conflict, it could pose problems.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances