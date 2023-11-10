17 electrocuted in Karnataka temple

Several people were standing in between the barricades used to manage the crowd and suddenly a few of them felt an electric shock, which they alleged came through the iron barricades, following which they raised an alarm, police said. This resulted in a commotion, prompting people to run for safety.

Odisha: At least 10 devotees fainted inside the Shree Jagannath Temple here on Friday and were taken to the district headquarters hospital here, police said.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said the heavy rush of devotees was responsible for the incident that took place in the early hours of the day.



