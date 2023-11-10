RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


17 electrocuted in Karnataka temple
November 10, 2023  17:05
Representational image
Karnataka: Seventeen people were hospitalised on Friday after allegedly being hit by an electric shock while standing in queue for darshan at Hasanamba temple in Hassan district, police said. 

 Several people were standing in between the barricades used to manage the crowd and suddenly a few of them felt an electric shock, which they alleged came through the iron barricades, following which they raised an alarm, police said. This resulted in a commotion, prompting people to run for safety. 

Odisha: At least 10 devotees fainted inside the Shree Jagannath Temple here on Friday and were taken to the district headquarters hospital here, police said.
        
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said the heavy rush of devotees was responsible for the incident that took place in the early hours of the day.

The Indian traditional month of Kartik is considered holy and large number of devotees flock to the 12th century temple to pay their obeisance to Lord Jagannath.
