12 arrested for creating ruckus in front of district jail in Haryana's Nuh
November 10, 2023  01:16
File image
File image
Twelve people were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus in front of the district jail in Nuh, the police said on Thursday. 

Nuh Sadar SHO Chanderbhan said he was on patrol duty with his team on Wednesday when they saw some youngsters creating a ruckus in front of the district jail gate. 

The youngsters claimed that their friend was being released on parole. 

The prisoner was serving a jail term in a murder case and was lodged in the district jail, he said. 

"Another police team was called to the spot. After seeing the police personnel, the 12 accused started running but we nabbed them," Chanderbhan said. 

"We seized 14 mobile phones, Rs 22,700 in cash and five vehicles from the accused, who were arrested under relevant provisions of the law," he added. -- PTI
