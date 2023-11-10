RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


10 devotees faint inside Puri Jagannath Temple due to heavy rush
November 10, 2023  18:04
File image
At least 10 devotees fainted as a heavy rush of visitors thronged inside the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri on Friday, the police said. 

The devotees who fell ill were taken to the ditrict hospital, officials said. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said the heavy rush of devotees was responsible for the incident that took place in the early hours of the day. 

The Indian traditional month of Kartik is considered holy and large number of devotees flock to the 12th century temple to pay their obeisance to Lord Jagannath. 

"Those who fell ill were mostly elderly persons. We are augmenting the arrangement to ensure smooth darshan of devotees inside the temple," Das said. 

According to preliminary information, about a dozen devotees were reported to have taken ill and ten of them fainted soon after 'Mangal Aarati' in the temple. 

They fell down as the crowd of devotees surged inside. 

They were given preliminary treatment in the Temple and then shifted to Puri hospital. Das said Jagannath temple police helped the devotees who fell down. 

Most of the injured persons were discharged after treatment, officials said. -- PTI
