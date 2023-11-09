RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Yogi, Cabinet pray at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
November 09, 2023  12:47
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet ministers prayed at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday ahead of the state cabinet meeting scheduled in the city.

Adityanath and the entire cabinet reached Ayodhya in the morning and visited the Hanuman Garhi Temple and then proceeded to the Ram Temple which is scheduled to be completed for the consecration ceremony by year end. 

 The cabinet meeting is scheduled at Katha Mandap on the banks of Saryu River. The date -- November 9 -- holds some significance for the BJP and affiliate groups. 

 The Supreme Court had on this date in 2019 passed its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, paving the way for the construction of Ram Temple. 

 In 1989 on the same date, the Vishva Hindu Parishad did the 'shilanyas' (foundation stone laying) of the Ram Mandir. A cabinet meeting outside Lucknow -- a rare event -- was held for the first time in Prayagraj in January of 2019. PTI
