US Defence Secy arrives in Delhi for 2+2 Dialogue





He was received by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.





Following his India visit, Austin will be travelling to Korea, and Indonesia as well. This will be his 9th visit to the Indo-Pacific. Austin was also given guard of honour as a mark of respect for visiting US Secretary of Defence.





"Wheels up at @Andrews_JBA en route to India, the Republic of Korea and Indonesia," the Defence Secretary posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).





"My 9th visit to the Indo-Pacific comes as the US, along with our allies and partners, continue to make historic progress toward a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.





Moreover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also arrive in New Delhi tomorrow to participate in the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, taking place on November 10 in the national capital. -- PTI

