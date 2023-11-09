RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two Jewish schools in Canada hit by bullets
November 09, 2023  23:47
File image
Two Jewish schools in Canada's Montreal were hit by bullets overnight, Canada-based CTV News reported citing the Montreal police.  

The incident happened in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.  

The first incident was reported to police at 8:20 a.m. (local time) on Thursday when a member of the United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. found a bullet hole in the door of a school.  

The institution on Saint-Kevin and Victoria avenues includes an elementary and high school, CTV News reported.  

About 30 minutes later, a call was received at 911 about a bullet hole found in the door of Yeshiva Gedola, a Jewish daycare, near the intersection of Vimy Avenue and Deacon Road.  

The police reached both the spots and said that the schools were empty and no injuries were reported.  

The police have opened an investigation into the case. 

However, no arrests have been made so far, CTV News reported.  

Notably, tensions have been on the rise in Montreal's cultural communities lately, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.  

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Concordia University in downtown Montreal after an altercation between students became violent. 

The university said pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students were involved into the incident.  

A 22-year-old student was arrested by the police on assault charges. -- ANI
