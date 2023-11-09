Suicide pact: Man strangles woman, hangs himself





The police concluded that the couple had made a mutual decision to end their lives together. A half-page handwritten suicide note was discovered, in which the couple professed their love and expressed their intent to end their lives together.





The deceased individuals were identified as Sohrab (28), a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and Ayesha (27), a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh.





According to the Delhi police, both of the deceased were in a relationship and had thus decided to end their lives.





Sohrab first strangled Ayesha to death and subsequently hanged self in the room.





This incident occurred on October 27, 2023, and a PCR call about the situation was received at the Jafrabad police station.





Providing further details, the police said two bodies along with a suicide note were discovered in a hotel room near the Maujpur metro station in Delhi on that fateful day.





Sohrab and Ayesha had checked into the hotel at 1:02 p.m., booking it for a 4-hour stay.





Once the check-out time had passed, hotel staff became concerned and knocked on the door at 7:45 p.m. When there was no response, they contacted the police, leading to the opening of the hotel room in the presence of officials.





Inside the room, the police found two lifeless bodies -- one hanging from the ceiling and the other lying dead on the bed.





"Sohrab was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. Ayesha was found lying dead on the bed. There were ligature marks on her neck," police said.





A half-page handwritten suicide note was also found lying on the bed next to Ayesha, reaffirming the couple's love and their decision to end their lives together.





The police launched a thorough investigation, exploring all possible angles and contacting the families of the deceased couple.





Subsequently, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations, wherein found out that Ayesha's cause of death was ligature strangulation, while Sohrab's cause of death was ruled as suicidal hanging. -- ANI

