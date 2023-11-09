Sensex declines 143 pts on unabated foreign fund outflows





During the day, it fell 206.85 points or 0.31 per cent to 64,768.76. The Nifty dipped 48.20 points or 0.25 per cent to 19,395.30.





Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti were among the gainers.

Benchmark Sensex declined by 143 points on Thursday amid continuous foreign fund outflows and mixed trends from global markets. In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 143.41 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 64,832.20.