The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter, sources said.





Calling the recommendation the death of parliamentary democracy, Mahua said that this is a pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court.





"Even if they expel me, I will be back in next Lok Sabha with bigger mandate," Moitra told PTI.