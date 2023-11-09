Parts of Mumbai, adjoining areas experience unseasonal rains





According to residents, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund, Powai, Aarey and some other areas of Mumbai, besides parts of extended suburbs like Dombivli, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur received showers with thunder at around 9 pm.





Thane city recorded 5.84 mm rainfall between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm, said the local civic body in a release.





The unexpected showers came at a time when local markets were teeming with Diwali shoppers.





In Thane city, vendors selling decorative items, including 'kandeels' (lanterns) and lamps, out in the open were forced to wind up their business due to rains which lasted for about an hour, while some of them hurriedly covered their products with plastic sheets.





The financial capital and some of its neighbouring areas, including Panvel and Navi Mumbai, had received untimely showers on Wednesday also. -- PTI

