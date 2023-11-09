RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parts of Mumbai, adjoining areas experience unseasonal rains
November 09, 2023  23:28
image
Some suburbs of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, including Thane, experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by thunder on Thursday night. 

According to residents, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund, Powai, Aarey and some other areas of Mumbai, besides parts of extended suburbs like Dombivli, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur received showers with thunder at around 9 pm. 

Thane city recorded 5.84 mm rainfall between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm, said the local civic body in a release. 

The unexpected showers came at a time when local markets were teeming with Diwali shoppers. 

In Thane city, vendors selling decorative items, including 'kandeels' (lanterns) and lamps, out in the open were forced to wind up their business due to rains which lasted for about an hour, while some of them hurriedly covered their products with plastic sheets. 

The financial capital and some of its neighbouring areas, including Panvel and Navi Mumbai, had received untimely showers on Wednesday also. -- PTI
