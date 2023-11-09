RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nitish's remarks continue to rock Bihar assembly
November 09, 2023  13:57
image
Members of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar assembly on Thursday created a ruckus in the House over several issues including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's controversial remarks on women forcing adjournment of proceedings till 2pm.

The opposition members banged chairs meant for reporting staff and nearly came to blows with treasury benches, officials said.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who adjourned the proceedings within minutes of commencement at 11am, ordered that names of unruly members be noted down and said action will be taken against them 'for trying to damage public property'.

Later, leader of the opposition, Vijay Kumar Sinha, told reporters, "We wanted the House to function and were looking forward to a debate on amendments we had proposed to some of the Bills. But the ruling side seemed to be in a belligerent mood."

He also alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal, to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, was known for lawlessness (jungle raj) and 'the trait has rubbed off on other members of the ruling Mahagathbandhan'.

"Even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not remained unaffected. The coarse language he used inside the House is a result of the company (sohbat) he has been keeping," alleged Sinha.

"Bihar now has the dubious distinction of being the only state where the chief minister had to apologise for vulgar remarks about women," claimed the BJP leader.

However, minister Shravan Kumar, one of the key aides of the CM, reminded the BJP that 'their own track record with respect to treatment of women has been woeful. Only two examples of wrestlers' charge against their MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh and the incidents in Manipur ruled by their party is sufficient to stress the point'.

Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA Satyendra Kumar Yadav, whose party supports the government from outside, deplored the opposition for 'creating a ruckus inside the House on a historic day, when the Bill for raising quotas for SCs, STs and OBCs is on the agenda'.  -- PTI
