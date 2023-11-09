RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man urinates on female patient in hospital. held
November 09, 2023  11:56
Representational image
A man has been arrested for allegedly urinating on a female patient inside a ward of the district women hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. 

 "We have arrested one Vikas Singh of Shahpur village for urinating on a woman inside the district hospital. An FIR regarding the incident has also been registered at Kotwali police station," Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey said. 

 According to the complaint of the victim, a resident of Sukhpura village, the incident happened Tuesday night. A man, who was later identified as Vikas Singh, entered the ward she was admitted in and urinated on her as she lay on bed. 

 The woman alleged that Singh hurled abuses at her when she opposed him. Singh was arrested Wednesday, police said. PTI
