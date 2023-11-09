Maldives invites Modi for Prez-elect's oath-taking





Widely seen as a pro-China leader, Muizzu is set to take charge as the Maldivian president on November 17.





"We have received the invitation for the prime minister to attend that (oath-taking ceremony). I will let you know once we have a decision on who will represent us and in what capacity," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.





"As of now, we do not have any further information to share on that," he added.





Last month, India said it was looking forward to engaging "constructively" with the incoming administration of Muizzu, days after he said moving the Indian military personnel out of the island nation was one of his top priorities.





Muizzu defeated incumbent President Ibrahim Solih in the presidential runoff in September.





The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. -- PTI

