Make in India: China to lose Rs 1L cr in Diwali





In his post on X, Praveen Khandelwal called on the people to patronise the various Women entrepreneurs. "Full support of 9 crore businessmen @CAITIndia of the country in the call of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji this Diwali #VocalForLocal and the appeal #NaariSeKharidaari of Union Minister Smt. @smritiirani ji. We are providing the country's market to all the women entrepreneurs, from small diyas to those running boutiques. You too should shop from women and visit their homes too" Khandelwal said.





The call for 'Vocal for Local' reverberates, with consumers showcasing a strong preference for Made in India products.





China is poised to lose around Rs 1 lakh crore in business related to Diwali festival items. Dhanteras, dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh Ji, Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi Ji, and Kuber Ji, marks an auspicious day for new purchases. Gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and more witness substantial sales. Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious.





Pankaj Arora, National President of the All India Jewelers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), expresses enthusiasm among jewellery traders for the Dhanteras sale. Ample stock, including new designs in gold, silver, and diamond jewellery have been announced as traders anticipate a surge in demand. -- ANI

As the Diwali festivities kick off, Dhanteras emerges as a pivotal day for traders nationwide, with an estimated trade volume of Rs 50,000 crore, predicts the National President of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), BC Bhartia, and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.