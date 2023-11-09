'Mahua's MP login accessed 47 times from UAE'

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, in its draft report, accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of being involved in 'unethical conduct' and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons, sources said on Thursday.





According to the sources, Opposition MPs have given dissent notes on the draft.





"One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects," the sources said.





The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is underway.





As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.





"On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee.





The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. The committee also seeks MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.





However, the draft report suggested several findings including, "The serious misdemeanors on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha."





"In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner," it added.





The draft report further said, "Unethical Conduct' and 'Contempt of the House' by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money - cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."

The comprehensive draft report spans approximately 500 pages.





According to sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee. -- ANI