RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Mahua's MP login accessed 47 times from UAE'
November 09, 2023  16:24
image
The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, in its draft report, accused Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra of being involved in 'unethical conduct' and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Opposition MPs have given dissent notes on the draft.

"One common ground for all the opposition MPs to submit a dissent note is that the enquiry is not fair. They have said that Darshan Hiranandani should have been summoned by the committee to ensure a free and fair enquiry in all respects," the sources said.

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is underway.

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.

"On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai," according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. The committee also seeks MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

However, the draft report suggested several findings including, "The serious misdemeanors on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha."

"In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner," it added.

The draft report further said, "Unethical Conduct' and 'Contempt of the House' by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money - cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates."
The comprehensive draft report spans approximately 500 pages.

According to sources, the committee can recommend the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha and can take action against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali who is a member of the committee. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul
In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and South Africa played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA
In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov
FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov

Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) selling spree continues as they pulled out over Rs 3,400 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first three trading sessions of November on rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the...

Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Babar Adam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes
In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes

The Ayush ministry has been roped in by the BSF for the project. The ministry has provided the border-guarding force with the beehives and required expertise to fix those on the alloy-made "smart fence".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances