Mahua: Parl rules breached, media accessed report
November 09, 2023  15:21
image
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has written a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker about the Lok Sabha ethics committee's draft report being made public in a news report.  

In a post on X, Mahua Moitra posted her letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and said, "Have not received any replies from my previous letter to Lok Sabha speaker but am placing this on record anyway."  

"A very serious breach of rule 275 (2) contained in the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha where the draft report by the Committee on Ethics on the subject of Unethical Conduct by Mahua Moitra, MP, was accessed by a media channel on November 8, a day before it is to be placed before the Committee" the TMC MP alleged.  

"There is clearly a total breakdown of all due process and rules of the Lok Sabha. Your inaction and lack of response to my previous complaints is also unfortunate," she claimed.  

The meeting of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which is investigating the allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will take place later today. -- ANI
