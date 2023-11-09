Israel denies US claim of 'humanitarian pauses'





Israel is reportedly planning daily four-hour halts in military operations in northern Gaza, as per CNN's report citing the White House, however, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has refuted the White House statement asserting Israel's agreement to a daily humanitarian pause in northern Gaza, starting today, reported Times of Israel.





John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, outlined that Israel will provide a three-hour advance notice before announcing the timing of these pauses.





He said, "We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause and that this process is starting today."





The US has officially announced a new policy, marking the first time, although Israel has been practising similar humanitarian measures since Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.





Israel has been implementing daily four-hour humanitarian corridors on Salah a-Din road, allowing Palestinians to evacuate from northern Gaza to its south. -- ANI

Israel on Thursday refuted US claims of four-hour daily 'humanitarian pauses' that will allow people to flee hostilities and for deliveries of humanitarian aid in Northern Gaza.