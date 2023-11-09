RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India sends third tranche of quake relief materials to Nepal
November 09, 2023  22:07
image
India on Thursday sent a third batch of medicines and other relief materials to Nepal for its earthquake-affected people. 

The first consignment of relief materials was sent on Sunday. 

"Flight #3 of @IAF_MCC carrying another 12 tonnes of relief material lands in Nepal. India will always remain a trusted and reliable partner," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X. 

The fresh batch of relief materials were sent in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

Over 150 people have been killed and over more than 250 injured after an earthquake struck several areas in western Nepal on Friday. 

The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 houses, both public and private, according to officials.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul
In Pictures - India crush SA with Kohli's ton, Jadeja's 5-wkt haul

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and South Africa played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA
In Pictures - Kohli's 49th ton, Jadeja's five-fer maul SA

Images from the ICC World Cup match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov
FPIs pulled out Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 trading sessions in Nov

Foreign Portfolio Investors' (FPIs) selling spree continues as they pulled out over Rs 3,400 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first three trading sessions of November on rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the...

Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

Babar Adam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes
In a first, BSF installs beehives on India-Bangladesh fence to check crimes

The Ayush ministry has been roped in by the BSF for the project. The ministry has provided the border-guarding force with the beehives and required expertise to fix those on the alloy-made "smart fence".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances