HC again rejects Kejri's plea for Modi's degree
November 09, 2023  20:04
The Gujarat high court on Thursday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition seeking review of its earlier order setting aside the Central Information Commission's directive to Gujarat University to provide information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree. 

Justice Biren Vaishnav also justified the cost imposed on the AAP leader while saying that he "tried to politicise the whole issue" and "abused the process of Right to Information. Kejriwal had filed the plea in June seeking a review of Vaishnav's earlier order setting aside the CIC's directive to Gujarat University and imposing a cost or fine of Rs 25,000 on the Delhi chief minister. 

In March, Justice Vaishnav had set aside the Central Information Commission's directive to Gujarat University to provide information to Kejriwal on prime minister Modi's Master of Arts degree, allowing the varsity's appeal against the CIC order. 

In his Thursday's ruling, the judge said the extract of the varsity's `Office Register' uploaded on its website was a "contemporaneous record" which "reflects the degree of the Prime Minister". -- PTI
